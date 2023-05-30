WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: ‘Little Mermaid’ swims ahead of all other movies in its first weekend

“The Little Mermaid” made a huge splash on its first weekend.

The live-action remake was No. 1 at the box office with $95.5 million.

And “The Little Mermaid” swam faster than “Fast X,” which fell from first place to second with $23 million.

That left “Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3” dropping from No. 2 to No. 3 with $20 million.

And “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” fell to fourth place from third with $6.27 million.

“The Machine” — the comedy about Bert and his father being kidnapped by people whom Bert wronged 20 years ago while drunk in Russia — opened in fifth place with $4.9 million.

“About My Father” — a comedy starring Robert De Niro as the eccentric dad of a man trying to impress his fiancée’s rich family — opened in sixth place with $4.25 million.

“Kandahar” — the story of a CIA operative and his translator fleeing from special forces in Afghanistan — opened in seventh place with $2.4 million.

“You Hurt My Feelings” — starring Montecito resident Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Beth, a novelist who feels betrayed by her husband Don (Tobias Menzies) — opened in eighth place with $1.39 million.

Instead of rising in the box office, “Evil Dead Rise” took a dive from fifth place to ninth with $1.05 million.

And “Book Club: The Next Chapter” — the sequel starring Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, Diane Keaton and Mary Steenburgen — fell to 10th place from fourth with $920,000.

