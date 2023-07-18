WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: ‘Mission Impossible’ jumps right away to No.1 spot

PARAMOUNT PICTURES

“Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Part One” grossed $56.2 million during its first weekend.

Tom Cruise did it again, this time with another movie.

After soaring to No. 1 at the box office last year with “Top Gun: Maverick,” Mr. Cruise and “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning, Part One” leaped to No. 1 during its first weekend.

Officially, the movie opened July 12, but there were screenings as early as July 10 and 11. Over the July 14-16 weekend, the film topped the box office with $56.2 million.

A movie that struggled for distribution — “Sound of Freedom” — placed No. 2 at the box office with $27 million. The film stars Jim Caviezel as real-life federal agent Tim Ballard, who risked his life to save children from slavery in Colombia.

“Insidious: The Red Door” fell to third place from first. The horror film grossed $13 million.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” dropped to the No. 4 spot from No. 2 with $12 million.

“Elemental” — Disney-Pixar’s movie about a romance between a woman made of fire (Ember) and a man composed of water (Wade) — placed fifth with $8.7 million. During the previous weekend, the animated movie was in fourth place.

Another animated film, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” swung down to sixth place from fifth with $6 million.

One movie, though, climbed up the box office ladder. “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” rose to seventh from eighth place with $3.4 million.

Then it was back to the trend of declines. “No Hard Feelings” slipped to eighth place from seventh with $3.3 million. The R-rated comedy stars Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman.

“Joy Ride,” a comedy/drama about Asian American women who travel to China, fell to ninth place from sixth. It grossed $2.6 million.

And Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” took a short dive to 10th place from ninth. It grossed $2.4 million

