WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ grosses $120.5 million

SONY PICTURES ANIMATION

Spider-Man/Miles Morales (voice of Shameik Moore), left, and Spider-Woman/Gwen Stacy (voice of Hailee Steinfeld), right, take on the villain Spot (Jason Schwartzman) in “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” swung over “The Little Mermaid” to claim the No. 1 spot at the box office.

The second movie in the animated “Spider-Verse” series grossed a whopping $120.5 million.

That left “The Little Mermaid” in second place with $40.6 million at the North American box office.

“The Boogeyman” — the horror movie about an evil presence in a house — opened in third place with $12.3 million.

“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3” dropped from No. 3 to No. 4 with $10.2 million.

“Fast X” slowed down, falling to fifth place from second with $9.24 million.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” dropped to sixth place from fourth with $3.4 million.

“About My Father” — a comedy starring Robert De Niro as the eccentric dad of a man trying to impress his fiancée’s rich family — went to seventh place from sixth with $2.1 million.

“The Machine” — the comedy about Bert and his father being kidnapped by people whom Bert wronged 20 years ago while drunk in Russia — fell to eighth place from fifth. The film grossed $1.75 million.

“You Hurt My Feelings” — starring Montecito resident Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Beth, a novelist who feels betrayed by her husband Don (Tobias Menzies) — dropped to ninth place from eighth with $769,814.

“Kandahar” — the story of a CIA operative and his translator fleeing from special forces in Afghanistan — fell to 10th place from seventh with $765,000.

