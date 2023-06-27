WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: ‘Spider-Man’ sequel soars again at theaters

SONY PICTURES

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is No. 1 again at the box office.

The animated sequel grossed $19.3 million last weekend.

“Elementals” — Disney-Pixar’s movie about a romance between a woman made of fire (Ember) and a man composed of water (Wade) — remained in second place during its second weekend, with $18.5 million.

“The Flash,” which topped the box office when it opened the previous weekend, slowed down a bit. The film starring Ezra Miller as the heroic speedster placed third, grossing $15.3 million.

Not far behind was “No Hard Feelings,” which opened in fourth place with $15.1 million.The R-rated comedy stars Jennifer Lawrence and Andrew Barth Feldman.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” dropped to fifth place from fourth with $11.6 million.

During its first weekend in wide release, the unconventional comedy “Asteroid City” placed sixth. That’s up from the 10th place spot it had on its first weekend when it was open only in select theaters.

One of the former No. 1 movies, Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” took another dive, to seventh place from fifth. It grossed $8.7 million.

“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3” dropped to eighth place from seventh with $3.5 million.

“The Blackening” fell to ninth place from sixth with $3.5 million.

“The Boogeyman” dropped to the 10th place from eighth with $2.5 million.

