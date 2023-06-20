WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: ‘The Flash’ runs to first-place finish at theaters

No one this weekend could keep up with “The Flash.”
The film starring Ezra Miller as the heroic speedster opened as the No. 1 movie at the box office. It grossed $55.1 million.
Disney-Pixar’s “Elemental” placed second in its opening weekend with $29.5 million.
While they did well in the box office ranking, both movies fell short of industry expectations.
“Elemental” underperformed, compared to other Disney-Pixar movies such as “The Incredibles 2” with $182.7 million on its first weekend and “Toy Story 4” with $120.9 million. No Disney-Pixar movie has outperformed “The Incredibles 2” on an opening weekend.
Meanwhile, “The Flash” did less well than other DC films on their opening weekends. “Black Adam,” for example, grossed $67 million.
This weekend, another superhero movie —the animated “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — dropped to third place from second. It grossed $27.8 million.
“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” fell from first place to fourth with $20 million. That continues the current trend of no movie holding on to the No. 1 spot longer than one weekend, but that’s not surprising for the summer blockbuster season when studios release some of their most popular films.
One of the former No. 1 movies, Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” took a dive to fifth place from third. It grossed $11.6 million.
“The Blackening” — the story of six friends trapped in a cabin with a killer — opened in sixth place with $6 million.
“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3” fell to seventh place from fourth with $5 million.
“The Boogeyman” dropped to eighth place from fifth with $3.8 million.
“Fast X” dropped to ninth place from sixth with $2 million.
“Asteroid City” — director Wes Anderson’s quirky movie about a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention in the 1950s in a desert town and a world-changing event — opened in select theaters with $790,000. It goes into wider release next weekend.
email: dmason@newspress.com