WEEKEND BOX OFFICE: ‘The Flash’ runs to first-place finish at theaters

WARNER BROS. PICTURES

The Flash/Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) takes video footage of Supergirl (Sasha Calle).

No one this weekend could keep up with “The Flash.”

The film starring Ezra Miller as the heroic speedster opened as the No. 1 movie at the box office. It grossed $55.1 million.

Disney-Pixar’s “Elemental” placed second in its opening weekend with $29.5 million.

While they did well in the box office ranking, both movies fell short of industry expectations.

“Elemental” underperformed, compared to other Disney-Pixar movies such as “The Incredibles 2” with $182.7 million on its first weekend and “Toy Story 4” with $120.9 million. No Disney-Pixar movie has outperformed “The Incredibles 2” on an opening weekend.

Meanwhile, “The Flash” did less well than other DC films on their opening weekends. “Black Adam,” for example, grossed $67 million.

This weekend, another superhero movie —the animated “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” — dropped to third place from second. It grossed $27.8 million.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” fell from first place to fourth with $20 million. That continues the current trend of no movie holding on to the No. 1 spot longer than one weekend, but that’s not surprising for the summer blockbuster season when studios release some of their most popular films.

One of the former No. 1 movies, Disney’s live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” took a dive to fifth place from third. It grossed $11.6 million.

“The Blackening” — the story of six friends trapped in a cabin with a killer — opened in sixth place with $6 million.

“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3” fell to seventh place from fourth with $5 million.

“The Boogeyman” dropped to eighth place from fifth with $3.8 million.

“Fast X” dropped to ninth place from sixth with $2 million.

“Asteroid City” — director Wes Anderson’s quirky movie about a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention in the 1950s in a desert town and a world-changing event — opened in select theaters with $790,000. It goes into wider release next weekend.

email: dmason@newspress.com