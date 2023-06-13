WEEKEND BOX OFFICE

‘Transformers’ is No. 1 movie in its first weekend

Bumblebee is among the characters who’s back in “Transformers: Rise of the Beast,” the No. 1 movie at last weekend’s box office.

The summer movie season is in full swing with another new movie in the No. 1 spot at the box office.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” knocked “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” off its top perch. The sequel grossed $60.5 million.

The new “Spider-Man” animated movie, which had the No. 1 slot for just one weekend, placed second with $55.4 million.

“Little Mermaid,” which, like “Spider-Man,” was the No. 1 movie for only one weekend, dropped from second place to third with $22.8 million.

“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3” stayed in fourth place with $7 million.

Right behind it was “The Boogeyman,” which fell to fifth place from third with $6.9 million.

Spider-Woman/Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and Spider-Man/Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) are friends from different universes in “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” which placed second at the box office last weekend.

“Fast X” slowed down again, dropping to sixth place from fifth with $5.17 million.

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie” fell to seventh place from sixth with $2.12 million.

“About My Father” — a comedy starring Robert De Niro as the eccentric dad of a man trying to impress his fiancée’s rich family — went to eighth place from seventh with $845,000.

“The Machine” — the comedy about Bert and his father being kidnapped by people whom Bert wronged 20 years ago while drunk in Russia — fell to ninth place from eighth. The film grossed $575,000.

“Past Lives” — about two childhood friends from South Korea who are reunited 20 years later — jumped to 10th place from 12th with $520,772.

