Weekend walks

Sabado and Domingo tours highlight historic sites.

At left, An iconic part of Santa Barbara, Trinity Episcopal Church, is featured during the Sunday Domingo Tour, presented by the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara. At right, The Sunday Domingo Tour will lead participants to the Central Library and fountain.



The Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara has resumed its weekend walking tours through the streets of Santa Barbara.

Visitors are asked to gather at 10 a.m. at the tour’s designated meeting location for a fun and informative 1½- to 2-hour stroll highlighting local sites.

Saturday’s Sabado Tour leaves from the Santa Barbara City Hall steps at De la Guerra Plaza to view De la Guerra Adobe, El Paseo, Meridian Studios and the Lobero Theatre.

At left, The Masonic Temple is part of the Saturday Sabado Tour. At right, El Paseo is included in the Saturday Sabado Tour.

Participants will hear information and rich anecdotes about their history and the designers and builders, the cultural heritage left by the first Spanish and Mexican settlers and about prominent Southern California architects such as Julia Morgan, George Washington Smith, Lutah Maria Riggs, Reginald Johnson, James Osborne Craig and Mary Craig.

Sunday’s Domingo Tour leaves from the Santa Barbara Public Library entrance courtyard on Anapamu Street. The focus is on the historic art and architecture of downtown Santa Barbara as it was reborn after the 1925 earthquake.

At left, The San Marcos Building is part of the Sunday Domingo Tour. At right, The Sunday Domingo Tour includes the professional offices/Santa Barbara Medical Clinic site.

Featured architects include Myron Hunt, Joseph Plunkett and Kem Weber.

Included are murals, public art, hidden courtyards, fountains and the histories of the Arlington and Granada theaters.

A $10 cash donation is suggested. No strollers, very young children or pets are allowed. Bring masks to the tour in the event the docent feels they are necessary.

Additional group tours and accessible tours can be arranged with advanced notice by contacting AFSB at 805-965-6307.

