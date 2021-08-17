Home Local Weeping angel in action
Weeping angel in action

by News-Press Staff Report 0 comment
DAVE MASON / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS
Fans at last weekend’s “Star Trek” convention in Las Vegas celebrated other sci-fi shows such as “Doctor Who.” Above, fans dress as The Doctor and a Weeping Angel, who, true to form, moves every time you blink. In this case, the angel moved closer to the photographer every time the camera’s shutter closed.
