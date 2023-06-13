Wehlander retires from Pioneer Valley High School

COURTESY PHOTO

Cindy Wehlander, far left in the first row, has directed the Marching Band at Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria since 2013.

Cindy Wehlander, who directed the bands and instrumental music program at Pioneer Valley High School, is retiring after spending more than 30 years helping Santa Maria Valley students create music.

Ms. Wehlander has taught Marching Band, Jazz Band, Concert Band, Beginning Band, Guitar, Beginning Piano and a slew of other music courses at Pioneer Valley since 2013.

Prior to that, Ms. Wehlander worked at Righetti High School, another high school located in Santa Maria. She specifically helped with the drumline, color guard and dance team and was the director of bands and instrumental music for seven years.

She was also a music teacher at Patterson Elementary School located in Orcutt during her career.

In her closing remarks to Pioneer Valley High School before she left, Ms. Wehlander said, “Being a music educator has enriched my life in ways I never imagined. I have had the privilege of sharing my love and passion for music with countless young people ages 5-18.

“I hope to have given them a space to have always felt safe, welcome, accepted, silly, cared for, loved, challenged to be their best self, and to see the best in others.”

