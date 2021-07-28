WEIDE, Marion Sue

Marion Sue Weide, was born on December 6th, 1929 to James and Effie Dougherty. Marion was an accomplished musician and music teacher for 64 years. She attended Whittier College, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree, she also obtained a Master’s at Claremont Graduate School, and her PhD at UCSB. Marion passed away on July 4, 2021, in Santa Barbara, Ca, at the age of 91. She was a parishioner of the Old Mission Santa Barbara. Marion was laid to rest at a private service at Calvary Cemetery, Santa Barbara, Ca.