WEINBERG, Benson

Benson Weinberg died the evening of December 7 in a peaceful setting in Santa Maria, surrounded by his family. He was 91 years old. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Herminia or “Mina”, his four children, Lance (& Barbara) in San Diego, Marc (& Gloria) in San Clemente, Guy (& Kim) in Bakersfield, and Gayle (& David) Vyenielo in Orcutt, along with 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.

Benson, or Bennie, or Ben was born in Philadelphia, PA on October 7, 1929, the son of Eva and Maurice Weinberg who died in 1964 and 1970. His only sibling, a brother, Milton was 12 years older and died in 1990 in West Orange, New Jersey.

As a boy, Ben lived in Philadelphia and spent many of his summers in Atlantic City. He graduated from Central High School in 1946 where he was a football star running back. He then attended Temple University in Philadelphia majoring in Liberal Arts. Ben was an Air Force veteran, serving from 1951 to 1955 at Keesler AFB in Mississippi, Sondrestrom AFB in Greenland, and Port Mugu AFB in Oxnard, CA. He developed an expertise in radio communication, which translated into a career in Telemetry (satellite/aircraft data communications). Out of the Air Force, he joined Lockheed Corporation working in Oxnard then transferring to the Vandenberg Tracking Station in 1961. This transfer brought them to their lifelong home in Santa Maria. After 21 years, Lockheed moved to Sunnyvale, however, not wanting to move his family, in 1976 took a position at Systems Development Corporation. In 1982 he joined Computer Science Corporation where he became a worldwide industry expert sought after for advice for new systems development including the B-2 bomber, and troubleshooting unsolvable problems. Among several commendations, in 1998 he won the International Foundation for Telemetering “Pioneer Award.” Ben retired in 1996 where he turned his attention to his beloved wife and expanding duties as a grandfather.

Ben met his wife Mina while in the Air Force attending a dance in Santa Barbara. He quickly gained the love of Mina and her family, and was married in May of 1954. They started their family living in Los Angeles, and later moved to Oxnard then Santa Maria. Ben was always known for his love of family. Without fail they took a family vacation every summer, traveling to nearby sites or on occasion, a car ride to the East coast to visit uncles and cousins. Ben was notorious for his endless bragging of his children while they were growing up, and later praises of his grandchildren who were the center of his universe. His most joyous times were gathering with some or all of his kids and their families for holidays or just a get together.

“Papa” will be sorely missed by all of his family and friends. A private service will be held at St. Mary’s Church in Santa Maria, and interment at Santa Barbara Calvary Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.