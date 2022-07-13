WEINSTEIN, Stanley

Stanley Weinstein, age 84, passed away on July 9, 2022, after a short bout with cancer. Stanley was born in Montreal, Canada on January 23, 1938. Stanley and former spouse Hannah Steinwald moved to Los Angeles when Stanley was recruited by Security Pacific Bank in 1963. They had 2 children Lisa and Mark. In 2007, he married Elizabeth Smith. Stanley was known as a kind and loving husband to Elizabeth, loving father to his 2 children, grandfather of Kasey, Raven, Blake, Luke and great-grandfather of Orion and Avonlea.

Stanley held a Bachelor of Science in Finance and began in the trust department and then went into wealth management for the remainder of his career. Upon retirement Stanley devoted his free time to volunteering at Adams Elementary School, The Food Bank, Rotary Club, and other charitable organizations. Stanley and Elizabeth enjoyed traveling, spending time with friends and family and Stanley also was known to enjoy the occasional cigar!

Stanley was known for his keen sense of humor, desire to connect deeply to family and friends and a zest for life. Stanley was a gifted listener and had an acceptance for all. Stanley made friendships and relationships with everyone he met. He was an active member in his temple Congregation B’nai B’rith and was deeply spiritual. Stanley will be remembered for being an example of integrity, honor, work ethic and leadership in the community and as a loving husband, father, and friend

to many.

Services will be held July 14, 2022, at 11:00 am

Congregation B’nai B’rith

1000 San Antonio Creek Rd.

Santa Barbara, CA 93111

In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity.