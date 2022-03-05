WEIR, Elizabeth Lawton

Dec 27, 1917 – Feb 28, 2022

104 years old

Betty was born and raised in New York City later living in Mallorca, Spain and then Bermuda and Philadelphia where she attended the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts.

She moved to California in 1944 with her parents, Sarah & Samuel Welsh of Montecito, and married William Boyd Weir of San Francisco. They lived with their 2 children, Sally & Jack, on the Whittier Ranch in Hemet, eventually moving to Montecito. She loved living in the West and had a passion for camping and Jeeping in the desert, painting and photography, cars and cameras, caviar and champagne. Betty was one of a kind and had a naughty, unfiltered sense of humor. She is survived by her daughter, Sally Fairbanks (Charles), grandchildren Linsley Adams (Jeff), Robin Norris (Diego), Alexis Rivera (Sabrine), great-grandchildren Skylar, Ashlyn, Max & Lucy. She was predeceased by her husband Boyd, her son Jack Weir, sister Natica Waterbury and brother Sam Welsh, Jr.