Welcome back!

Carpinteria history museum and marketplace reopen June 26

COURTESY PHOTOS

Rebecca Van Horn, an antiques dealer, spends time at the Carpinteria Valley Historical Society Marketplace. The monthly event will resume June 26.

After a “long and difficult” 15 months of COVID-19 closure, the Carpinteria Valley Historical Society is launching the grand reopening of the history museum’s galleries and the monthly Museum Marketplace.

Both reopenings are set for 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 26 at the Carpinteria Valley Museum of History, 956 Maple Ave., Carpinteria.

“The flea markets are cherished community events which have been shuttered since March of 2020. We look forward to bringing them back to the community and welcoming back our large family of vendors and treasure hunters,” said David Griggs, museum director.

The museum has continued to accept donations of goods during the closure, so hundreds of new treasures will await eager shoppers.

Todd Branning and his wife show their display at the Carpinteria Valley Historical Society Marketplace to shopper Laurie Neil, right.

“Notable donations include gifts from the estates of two late historical society members and include vintage dolls and toys, Asian art, antique furniture, an exquisite wall clock, and even original art by renowned local artist, the late Judy Mulford,” said Mr. Griggs. “Our museum booths will absolutely overflow with treasures awaiting new homes.”

The marketplace also features 60 vendors offering shoppers bargains on antiques, collectibles, hand-crafted gifts, plants and vintage goods, including furniture, tools, jewelry, books, clothing, toys and more.

Dick and Charlene Montgomery are among the regular exhibitors at the historical society’s marketplace.

The museum’s exhibit galleries and historical displays have been thoroughly cleaned, and new interpretive texts have been installed.

“There will also be many antique quilts on exhibit and available for purchase,” said Mr. Griggs, adding that “both shoppers and vendors still follow health safety protocols regarding facial masks and social distancing during an event such as this, even outside.”

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com