Welcome, Jane Pauley

Santa Barbara on “CBS Sunday Morning” this weekend

COURTESY PHOTO

Jane Pauley visits the Santa Barbara Mission, one of the buildings featured on a special “By Design” edition of “CBS Sunday Morning.” Ms. Pauley will be anchoring the episode.

Jane Pauley will anchor a special “By Design” edition of “CBS Sunday Morning” from Santa Barbara that focuses on all aspects of design — from the home to our lives — to be broadcast at 7 a.m. Sunday (PT) on the CBS Television Network (KCOY-TV, Channel 12) and streaming on Paramount+.

The broadcast, featuring Montecito’s historic El Fureidis estate, the Santa Barbara Mission, Ganna Walska Lotusland and other prominent locations in Santa Barbara, continues a long tradition at “CBS Sunday Morning” to feature one broadcast in May focused on design and travel.

Rand Morrison is the executive producer.

The crew was in town May 8 and 9 for the filming.

It was the second time Ms. Pauley visited Santa Barbara, and the first for Mr. Morrison, according to emails sent to the News-Press Friday from New York City by Richard Huff of CBS News.

“Memorably, I interviewed Michael Jordan there 20 years ago. But in that one overnight visit, Santa Barbara made a big impression, so beautiful and unlike anywhere else. I claim credit for bringing the show there, but I can’t prove it. It wasn’t a tough sell,” said Ms. Pauley. “I was surprised at the variety. Literally something for everyone. I walked out on the pier by myself as soon as I got there to see the ocean and watch the surf rolling in. Just across the street the Funk Zone was alive on a Friday night. Food. Wine. Music.

“But the quiet spots were my favorite attractions. Bungalows in town. Mansions up in the hills. Lotusland. When ‘Sunday Morning’ visits, we’ve often been given private access to museums, and I’ve had one-to-one privilege with Van Gogh and Leonardo and Michelangelo’s David. In Santa Barbara, it was Lotusland, a work of art and nature.”

For first-time visitor, Mr. Morrison, “Calling it a paradise is no overstatement … lovely, tranquil place. Sparkling … even the brick sidewalks speak to attention to detail. If you’re going to do a ‘Design Issue’ of ‘Sunday Morning,’ there may be no better place to do it!

COURTESY PHOTO

Jane Pauley will be delving into the rich history of Santa Barbara in a special “By Design” edition of “CBS Sunday Morning.”

“As someone who knew precious little about Santa Barbara, I was surprised just how many folks from all across the country have wisely selected it as their primary or secondary home.”

When asked what prompted CBS to do the show on Santa Barbara, Mr. Morrison said, “We’ve visited Newport, San Simeon, the Hamptons, Florence. It was time for us to afford Santa Barbara equal time!”

Previous editions have been anchored from the Biltmore Estate in North Carolina, Hearst Castle in California, The Breakers in Rhode Island, as well as locations in Florence, London and Amsterdam.

Ms. Pauley will delve into the rich history of Santa Barbara, which was inspired by Spanish design and was once known as the Hollywood of the North.

Lee Cowan also catches up with singer-songwriter Kenny Loggins, a Montecito resident whose music was in the original “Top Gun” movie and also in the sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick,” both from Paramount Pictures, a division of CBS parent Paramount Global.

Seth Doane also reports from Wales, where an artist is turning sand and stone into fleeting works of art. Tracy Smith explores the design of surfboards.

In addition, Martha Teichner reports on the design of vertical gardens; Kelefa Sanneh explores the gardens on living room walls; Nancy Giles looks into the rich history of wallpaper; Martha Stewart offers some top-drawer home office design tips, and Ben Tracy visits Paradise, Calif., which was all but destroyed by a wildfire in 2018, and reports on how the community is slowly rebuilding using fire resistant construction.

Finally, Luke Burbank reports on the many ways people are using shipping containers in home projects, and Susan Spencer looks at the classic design of paper clips, ice cream scoops and can openers. Also, Serena Altschul explores the world of second-hand fashion.

