Welcome mat is out

Santa Barbara Museum of Art to reopen Tuesday

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art will welcome visitors back into the galleries on Tuesday, in accordance with California and Santa Barbara County COVID-19 protocols.

SBMA will return to its normal operating hours of 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday. The Museum Store hours are currently from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

To ensure social distancing in the galleries, SBMA is recommending that all visitors make reservations through the online ticketing system at tickets.sbma.net, with admission being free for the foreseeable future.

SBMA has instituted visitor procedures to ensure the safety of museum staff, members and the general public. In addition to limiting the number of individuals in the museum at one time and frequent cleaning of the facilities, all visitors over the age of 2 will be required to wear masks.

To learn more about the ways in which the museum is ensuring the safety of all visitors by complying with local and federal regulations relating to COVID-19, visit the visitor procedure page at www.sbma.net/visit/reopenguidelines.

As visitors return to the galleries, they will be greeted with the following inspiring exhibitions/installations:

Highlights of the Permanent Collection: This ongoing installation features some of the most celebrated works of art from SBMA’s permanent collection, as well as several of the most exciting gifts and acquisitions in the areas of modern and contemporary art, photography and the arts of Asia.

Small-Format American Paintings from the Permanent Collection: This selection of small format paintings is a reminder of the breadth of the museum’s holdings of American art from the 18th to the mid-20th century.

Highlights of American Art: This installation features a selection of 18 paintings and six sculptures that tell the story of the major achievements of American art from the first half of the last century — from the urban realism of Robert Henri and the Ashcan School, to the landscapes of Arthur Davies or Marsden Hartley, to the daring abstraction of Stuart Davis or Arthur Dove.

