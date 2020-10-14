Welcome to Spooky Zoo

COURTESY PHOTOS

Meerkats and other animals are welcoming guests during Spooky Zoo, a safe “spell-ebration.”

Santa Barbara Zoo encourages everyone to get into the spirit with Spooky Zoo.

Guests are encouraged to wear their Halloween costumes and visit the zoo anytime from Friday through Oct. 31 during this safe “spell-ebration.” Visitors will find themed photo ops and what the zoo calls frightfully fun decor. And the zoo is selling what it calls “tasty treats and boo-zy adult beverages.”

The Spooky Zoo experience is being held in the place of the annual Boo at the Zoo, which was canceled because of COVID-19.

Kids of all ages are welcome to dress up when they visit the zoo from Friday through Oct. 31.

Spooky Zoo is free with a zoo admission or zoo membership. Reservations are required at sbzoo.org.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, face coverings are required at the zoo and must cover the mouth and nose.

No costume heads or Halloween masks are being permitted, according to a news release. The zoo said costumes must be child-friendly and that there should be no gore or realistic weapons.

Spooky Zoo is sponsored by Cottage Urgent Care, Cal State Channel Islands, Montecito Bank & Trust, Northern Trust and Community West Bank.

The zoo is seeking additional sponsorships. To make them, email Lauren Winnewisser at donate@sbzoo.org.

— Dave Mason