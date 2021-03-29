Welcome to the ’hood

UCLA Health opens locations in Montecito and Santa Barbara

COURTESY PHOTOS

Dr. Shahram Shafi has joined the staff at UCLA Health Montecito Primary & Specialty Care.

UCLA Health has made accessing world-class health care easier and more convenient for local residents with the recent openings of new practices in Montecito and Santa Barbara. Another is planned in several months in Goleta.

The UCLA Health Montecito Primary Care Clinic is located at 1187 Coast Village Road, Suite 10-A, in Montecito, and the UCLA Health Santa Barbara Community Cancer Clinic is at 309 W. Quinto St.

“We are thrilled to expand UCLA Health’s model of community-based academic medicine into Santa Barbara County,” said Dr. Adam Cavallero, regional medical director at UCLA Health. “We look forward to offering patients access to the expansive resources within our integrated health system, which starts with primary care as the foundation of the patient’s medical home.”

During a phone interview from his office in Westlake Village, where he is also a primary care physician, Dr. Cavallero said that the Montecito practice, which opened Aug. 17, 2020, offers primary care services including routine exams, physicals, preoperative consults, same-day sick appointments, immunizations and coordination of care for patients with chronic conditions such as diabetes and heart disease.

“In July, we plan to add rheumatology and in August, endocrinology/weight management,” Dr. Cavallero told the News-Press. “The cool thing is that we offer after-hours appointments from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and weekend hours on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., which is great for working people.”

UCLA Health internists Dr. Dennis Hughes and Dr. Amanda Scott staff the primary care clinic, and both live in the community.

“Dr. Hughes received his medical degree from New Jersey Medical School and completed his training at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago, where he practiced for several years. He has practiced medicine in California for more than a dozen years and worked in the San Francisco area before joining UCLA Health,” said Dr.Cavallero.

“Dr. Scott received her medical degree from the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and completed her residency at Cottage Hospital. She practiced medicine in the Santa Barbara area for eight years before joining UCLA Health,” said Dr. Cavallero, who graduated from Westmont College with a bachelor’s degree and earned his medical degree from New York Medical College.

Dr. Julian Davis, an oncologist, examines a patient at UCLA Health Santa Barbara Community Cancer Clinic.

“My wife Jennifer is a UCSB grad, and we were married in Santa Barbara. I worked at Sansum Clinic before joining UCLA Health. I’m very familiar with the area.”

Hematology and oncology are the focus at the Santa Barbara clinic on West Quinto Street, which is staffed by Dr. Daniel Greenwald and Dr. Julian Davis, two board-certified UCLA Health medical oncologist/hematologists, and Amanda Sweet, physician assistant.

“Both of the doctors have provided cancer care in the Santa Barbara area for many years,” said Dr. Cavallero. “An oncologist since 2007, Dr. Greenwald was director of clinical research at the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center. He collaborates with the basic science laboratories at UCSB, is director of the tumor board at Cottage Hospital and serves on the Community Leadership Council for the Santa Barbara Chapter of the American Cancer Society.

Amanda Sweet, a physician-assistant, works at UCLA Health Santa Barbara Community Cancer Clinic.

“Dr. Davis, a UCSB graduate, also worked at the Ridley-Tree Cancer Center and was an American Cancer Society Medical Honoree in 2020.”

Ms. Sweet has specialized in hematology and oncology patient care since 2012 in Santa Barbara. She earned her bachelor’s degree at UCSB.

“We are proud to join the #1 ranked health care system in California, one of the premier cancer therapy programs in the world,” said Dr. Greenwald in a news release. “We have strong ties to the Santa Barbara community and will continue to collaborate with local medical professionals and institutions.”

The clinic, which opened in January, is one of 17 UCLA Health practices located in Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Orange counties.

According to Dr. Cavallero, the first UCLA Health location was in Westlake Village in 2012.

“Since then, we have expanded to more than 200 sites in 20 different cities in Southern California. Coming to Santa Barbara was a natural progression since UCSB and UCLA are both part of the UC system. We bring academic medicine to the area, which is unique.

“All the doctors have faculty appointments, and they are involved in teaching and publication. We want to continue to collaborate with UCSB by expanding academic medicine.

“It’s exciting to be bringing the excellence of UCLA Health to Santa Barbara.”

FYI The UCLA Health Montecito Primary Care Clinic, 1187 Coast Village Road, Suite 10-A, is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays. Immediate care/walk-in appointments are available until 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Appointments can be made at uclahealth.org or by calling 805-565-0020. The UCLA Health Santa Barbara Community Cancer Clinic, 309 W. Quinto St., is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, but appointments can be made weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 805-563-0041 or visit uclashealth.org/sb-cancercare.

