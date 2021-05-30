Well done, Deputy Gamboa

Today, we want to praise one of our own men in blue, Deputy Ray Gamboa of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office.

He was there caring and working together with our family when in need. While on duty and well into his time off duty, he showed up, maintaining contact and working by our side to conduct a “search and rescue” effort to find and get a family member help. He knew how to plug our family into the system, and with his effort, the needed help was put in place. We will not forget his compassion and kindness.

Heartfelt thanks, Deputy Ray Gamboa!

Pat and Chuck Akemann

Goleta