The News-Press article by The Investigator, Robert Eringer, left my heart pounding. The article (“Montecito debris flow,” July 25) relived the whole episode of the mountain coming down on the night of Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. Like Mr. Eringer, I believe in angels.

The article reminds me of why I keep my subscription to the Santa Barbara News-Press.

Judy Burtsfield

Santa Barbara