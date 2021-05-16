Well done, Robert Eringer

KENNETH SONG/NEWS-PRESS

Editor’s note: Reader Sara Beeby wrote this letter in response to Robert Eringer’s column, “The Investigator,” which appears every other Sunday in the News-Press. She mentioned his April 18 News-Press column, which remains available for reading at newspress.com. Mr. Eringer’s next column will be published May 23. (In addition to Sara Beeby, others have told the News-Press about their support of Mr. Eringer’s column.)

Dear Mr. Eringer,

What would we do without your investigation of the Gov. Newsom story?

We’d continue to know very little of the corrupt families in our poor, beleaguered state.

NEWS-PRESS FILE PHOTO

Montecito author Robert Eringer’s column, “The Investigator,” received praise from letter writer Sara Beeby. Mr. Eringer’s April 18 article focused on Gov. Gavin Newsom.

So thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Sara Beeby

Ojai