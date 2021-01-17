WENDEL, Frederick Richard

Frederick Richard Wendel died at his home in Lander, WY on Wednesday, December 30, 2020 following a lengthy illness. He was born on August 28, 1934 in Santa Barbara to Fred E. Wendel and Laura Louise (Weil). He was a graduate of Santa Barbara High, served in the US Air Force and was a SB County Deputy Sheriff for 25 years. Fred retired and moved to Lander, WY in 1989. He is survived by his wife, Mary (of 62 years), his four children and their families, and his sister, Marion Kirbey and her family. On-line condolences can be sent to hudsonsfuneralhome.com