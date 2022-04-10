WENGLER, Ralph

Ralph Wengler passed away peacefully on March 27 at home in Santa Maria at the age of 91.

Ralph was born in New York, graduated from Adelphi University with a degree in physics. He spent the majority of his career at Santa Barbara Research Center as an aerospace engineer working on projects including MSS and Landsat

Weather satellites.

He enjoyed wood working and recently, jewelry making. His works are treasured family pieces.

Ralph was a life member of the Knights of Columbus, serving as Grand Knight, and District Deputy. He served on the Santa Barbara County Grand Jury, and was Goleta Man of the year.

Ralph and Catherine were married 65 years. They have 4 children, 5 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and one plus

great-great-grand.

There will be a funeral mass at St. Louis de Montfort Catholic Church, 1190 East Clark Ave. in Orcutt, Friday, April 22 at 1:00 followed by a reception at Merrill Gardens.