WENNBERG, Eleanore F.

Long time Santa Barbara resident Eleanore F. Wennberg passed away April 28, 2020 in St. Charles, Illinois surrounded by family who loved her dearly. Eleanore was born July 13, 1936 in Charleston, West Virginia, the daughter of Arthur Wayne Taylor and Lillian (Henson) Taylor. She graduated from St. Albans High School in West Virginia and received her bachelor’s degree from California State University at Long Beach. Eleanore was a dedicated teacher who taught English for many years at Carpinteria Middle School. She was also a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be remembered by her family and friends for her gracious spirit and beautiful smile. Eleanore is survived by her daughter Siri (Allan) Pratt of Geneva, Illinois; her two grandchildren Sarah and Dylan Pratt; her sisters Lillian (James) Hetherington of Dallas, Texas and Carolyn Hailey of Sacramento; and many other dear relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of fifty-two years, Robert, who passed away in 2010. Memorial contributions may be made to the Robert N. Wennberg Scholarship Endowment at Westmont College or P.E.O. A graveside service will be held on November 21 at 3:00 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Cemetery.