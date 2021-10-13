WENNERGREN, Scott Douglas Vasilios

On October 4th 2021, Scott Douglas Vasilios Wennergren passed away peacefully at the age of 51.

Scott is survived by his son Bran Wennergren, soon to be daughter-in-law Liza Mityanina, father Kenneth H Wennergren, mother Corkey Balcom, stepmother Patricia Wennergren, stepfather Brian Balcom, siblings Susan Souza (Kris), Vaughn Balcom (Lindsay), Lainey Balcom (Jon), Ryan Holliday and Danny Holliday (Angela), and niece and nephew Lily Souza and Luke Souza. He is also survived by his partner Heather Lynn Wennergren.

Scott was born in Salinas, California on December 17th, 1969. On September 28, 1996, he married Heather Lynn Wennergren and on July 15th, 2001 they excitedly welcomed their son Bran Dorian Wennergren to the world. They settled down primarily in Santa Barbara, California.

A philosopher, mystic, and scholar, Scott immersed himself in an extensive anthropological study of the mystic and shamanic practices of various cultures and traditions. This experimentation ranged from working with rainforest healers, to training in Eastern martial arts and mysticism. He conducted an in-depth study of the philosophical, sacred and arcane texts. Drawing upon this knowledge and his own intensive practice he distilled a set of techniques and concepts from the corpus of cross-cultural mystic practices, which were published in his book Ars Vercanus in 2014.

Scott had a successful career as an IT consultant, but spent much of his free time reading, hiking, and engaging in quality time with his son, who was his main priority. Scott was a writer, herbalist and world traveler who loved to learn about other cultures. He practiced meditation and felt very at peace when he was in nature. He was compassionate, kind, intelligent, and generous and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

A celebration of life was held on Monday, October 11th at 11am at Toro Park at the Quail Meadows site.