WENTINK, Warren

Born in Chicago, Illinois on Sept 22, 1932, Warren’s early years spoke volumes about the years ahead. At an early age he showed a knack for horticulture and mechanical engineering. During the war years he won the neighborhood Victory Garden contest four years in a row. He later said the secret to his amazing produce was following the milkman’s horse through alleys, shovel and bucket in hand. During his high school years he had a thriving cabinet shop in his basement, building and repairing cabinets and fixtures for local merchants.

Following graduation from high school, Warren moved with his family to Los Angeles where he utilized his mechanical skills at North American Aviation, building parts for F-86 Sabre fighter jets. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1952 and easily passed all the tests for Officer Candidate School with the hopes of becoming a pilot only to find out, for the first time, he had 20-40 vision, which of course disqualified him from any further training. He was then assigned to England for one year and then to Davis Monthan Air base in Tucson, AZ as an in-flight hydraulic refueling specialist for four years.

In 1956, while attending the University of Arizona, he worked part time at a gas station where he met his future wife, Marilyn Wiley. They were married later that year and went on to have four boys and one girl as well as enjoying their hobbies of gardening, antique collecting and antique car restoration. Their beautiful custom designed home and grounds were featured in Sunset magazine as well as other home and garden periodicals.

After graduating in 1960 with a BS in City Planning and a Master’s degree in Education Administration, he felt if he were to properly learn to be a school teacher, teaching first graders would be, logically, the place to start. He applied to numerous Tucson public schools and found it odd and frustrating that he was turned down by all. A few weeks later one of his former professors told Warren he had heard through his contacts the district’s position; i.e.; surely parents would complain if they were to hire a male to teach the first grade. Warren hired an attorney and his lawsuit for unwarranted prejudice, defamation of character and the like made the local press. Shortly after he was contacted by the superintendent of a neighboring school district and offered a job. Thus, Warren become the first male, first grade teacher in the State of Arizona. He was a great success as a teacher and for years after he would bump into former students, now well into their teens who would greet him with an enthusiastic “Mr. Wentink! You were the best teacher I ever had.”

In 1966 Warren developed, in conjunction with Montgomery Ward, a franchised chain of over 70 floral shops across the USA.

A divorce in 1971 lead to a brief move to Santa Barbara followed by relocating to South Africa where in partnership with an orchid grower, he developed a 35-acre orchid greenhouse and residential operation, which was sold in 1974.

Moving back to Santa Barbara in 1975, he acquired a franchise from the Rayne Water Corporation, known locally as Filter Chill Water Systems, and within 4 years had built it up to over 1,000 customers.

Around 1979 he met his partner in later life, Patricia Phillips. Both avid gardeners and bicyclists, Warren and Patricia spent their time either traveling the world on group bicycling tours, or back home in Santa Barbara tending to their vegetable gardens and over 30 species of fruit trees, some quite exotic and rare to the Santa Barbara area. They were also known for their gourmet cooking and wonderful bridge parties on the front lawn.

In 1980, Warren started Canyon Marketing, later known as Quest Central Coast, which specialized in brokering the purchase and sale of light manufacturing and service-oriented businesses.

Retiring in 1999 gave Warren more time to tend his beloved gardens and tinker in his fully equipped garage where friends and visitors would walk in, usually with some broken object in hand that others said couldn’t be fixed. (Yes, he’d fix it.) and be stunned by his vast array of both common and highly specialized tools. One visitor was known to remark “You could build an airplane from scratch in here!”

Organization involvements include: Santa Barbara Beautiful, Men’s Garden Club, Santa Barbara Rose Society, CA Rare Fruit Growers Assoc. and Downtown Rotary Club.

Warren George Wentink remained active and vibrant with his usual wonderful sense of humor, until his life was finally ended by the ravages of dementia on Nov 7, 2021.

He was preceded in death by Patricia Phillips (2014), two sons, Roger Dean Wentink (2007) and David Michael Wentink (1956) as well as his two sisters, Carole and Bonnie; surviving Warren are his first wife, Marilyn Wiley (McCrindle); children Julie Martin, David Wentink and Michael Wentink and grandchildren Chelsea, Trevor and Elizabeth and great-grandson, Riley, as well as in-laws Billy Martin and Carol Wentink and stepdaughters Donna Phillips and Kathleen (Tita) Erhard.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Warren’s name to either the Alzheimer’s Assoc, California Central Coast Chapter, or Warren’s beloved Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.

He will be missed by friends and family dearly!

And a special thanks to Warren’s close friends and neighbors for being so good to Warren. You know who you are. Every time any of your names were mentioned, or he knew you were coming over for a visit, his eyes would light up and a large smile would appear. His family thanks you from the bottom of their hearts.