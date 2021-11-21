We’re at the mercy of bureaucrats

COURTESY PHOTO

I recently came across the following quote of Marcus Tullius Cicero the great Roman orator and thought it was quite pertinent to at least two (in)famous individuals that exist in our country today in authoritative positions.

Here is the quote; “A bureaucrat is the most despicable of men, though he is needed as vultures are needed, but one hardly admires vultures whom bureaucrats so strangely resemble. I have yet to meet a bureaucrat who was not petty, dull, almost witless, crafty or stupid, an oppressor or a thief, a holder of little authority in which he delights, as a boy delights in possessing a vicious dog. Who can trust such creatures ?”

Two such “creatures” immediately sprang into my mind simultaneously upon reading that.

(1) Merrick Garland, who heads what is still laughably called the Department of “Justice”and on whose watch certain people are imprisoned for the audacity to march to OUR capitol on Jan. 6 to protest the blatant fraud that occurred in the 2020 presidential election, whilst other more violent agents provocateurs were, and still are, allowed to walk scot free. Which brings to mind another of Cicero’s quotes: “Care should be taken that the punishment does not exceed the guilt; and also that some men do not suffer for offenses for which others are not even indicted.”

It’s way beyond time for these wrongfully and unconstitutionally incarcerated individuals to be released and compensated for their wholly UN-American treatment, which many normal, fair-minded individuals believe is tat-amount to torture.

(2) “Dr.” Tony Fauci is the other bureaucrat that simultaneously came to mind who fits Cicero’s description of a bureaucrat to a T. I am not going to recite the plethora of reasons,as they are well known,or should be to all of us.

The only thing I have to say to him is “May God have mercy on your soul.”

Larry Bond

Santa Barbara