We’re on track to end our civilization

Yes. Our flag still stands at this time. We owe that to God and the thousands of young lives lost through our history. As the saying goes, “Freedom is not free.”

It is the most costly thing in our lives — physically and spiritually. We are a nation slowly dying in every aspect of life. Half of our culture doesn’t know what we’re about, and 25% doesn’t care. We will be looking back in two or three years, and wonder what happened. But we are right on track for the end of our civilization … 250 years. Look it up.

“Race” is the Ace card, and “money,” “the root of all sorts of evil.” We’ve been told over and over, but we never listen. Racism is not “systemic.” Two-parent families and education can change that. And wealth goes up and down. There is only one answer, but you have to believe it!

Randy Rosness

Solvang