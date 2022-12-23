WEST, Patricia Flynn

August 12, 1928 – December 4, 2022

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Patricia Louise Flynn West, passed into eternal life on December 4, 2022, at the age of 94. She was born in Ventura, California on August 12, 1928, to William B. and Alice L. Flynn and grew up on the coast north of Santa Barbara. She married Eugene West in 1953 and they raised six children together in Sacramento and later in Oxnard. After her husband Eugene retired, the two of them spent the last 25 years taking Toymaker Gene West’s mechanical wooden toys all over Ventura County, where people could enjoy playing with them. They are most known for bringing the toys to the Ventura County Fair every summer. Patricia’s faith in Jesus and being a Catholic were very important to her. She was preceded in death by her sons, Thomas and Patrick, and daughter-in-law, Linda. She is survived by her husband Eugene of 69 years and her children Kathleen West, Mary Bagdazian (Rob), Jeanne Padre (Danilo), Gregory West (Lawanda), daughter-in-law Denise Van Arsdale-West of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and grandchildren Mark Steidl, Azsa, Sivonna, and Rey West, Larry and Michael Padre, Kyle and Alexandra West, Daniel, Gabriel, Xavier, Samuel, and Clare Bagdazian, and eight great-grandchildren. The viewing will be at Reardon Funeral Home, 511 North A Street on Dec. 28th from 4 to 8 p.m. with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be at Santa Clara Catholic Church, 323 South E Street, Oxnard, on Dec. 29, 2022 at 10 a.m., with interment at Santa Clara Cemetery following the mass. To watch the Live Stream of the service, visit: www.reardonfh.com/obituary/Patricia-West. Patricia has been entrusted to the care of the family owned and operated Reardon Funeral Home. www.reardonfh.com