‘West Side Story’ succeeds at box office but not as well as expected

COURTESY PHOTO

“West Side Story” topped the box office, but didn’t perform as well as expected.

No surprise here: Steven Spielberg’s new version of “West Side Story” topped the box office in its first weekend.

The surprise is that the film didn’t do as well as expected.

“West Side Story,” produced by Disney’s 20th Century Studios, grossed $10.5 million last weekend at box offices in North America, which industry observers considered a poorer-than-expected performance. The low gross came despite favorable reviews.

Disney’s “Encanto,” the previous box office winner about a Colombian family and its magic, fell to second place with $9.4 million.

“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” placed third with $7.1 million.

“House of Gucci,” starring Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino, Salma Hayek and Jeremy Irons in the story about the troubled family behind a fashion empire, grossed $4.1 million for fourth place.

In fifth place was Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” with $3.1 million.

“Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” came in sixth with $1.7 million.

In seventh place was “Clifford the Big Red Dog” with just over $1.3 million. (Many people no doubt didn’t bother going to the theaters; you can watch the film at home on Paramount+.)

“Christmas with the Chosen: The Messengers” placed eighth with just under $1.3 million.

The sci-fi movie “Dune” placed ninth with $857,000.

Marvel’s “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” landed in 10th place with $850,000.

All figures are from boxofficemojo.com.

