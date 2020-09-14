Westerlay Orchids exceeds fundraising goal

CARPINTERIA —Greenhouse and showroom Westerlay Orchids raised $23,819 for the Carpinteria Education Foundation August 31 through September 5. The showroom donates 100% of its revenue for a week annually to the foundation, and this year’s contribution is the largest.

This is the fourth fundraiser Westerlay has held for the foundation and beats last year’s donation by more than $5,400.

The funds will go toward internet access and technology for Carpinteria students.

“This community’s success is our success; we both grow and thrive when we work together,” Toine Overgaag, president and owner of Westerlay Orchids, said in a news release. “And CEF is doing a great deal to ensure that Carpinteria’s next generation gets the support and resources they need during this extremely tough time.”

According to its website, Westerlay supports 12 local non-profit organizations.

— Annelise Hanshaw