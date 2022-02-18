Westlake defeats Dons in baseball

The Santa Barbara High School varsity baseball team lost 5-1 to Westlake Thursday.

Westlake took the lead with a single in the first inning.

Dons head coach Steve Schuck said his team fell behind early and couldn’t come back.

Jack Holland led things off on the hill for Santa Barbara Dons varsity team. “The righthander lasted five and a third innings, allowing seven hits and five runs while striking out one,” Schuck told the News-Press in an email. “Nick Dennett threw one and two-thirds innings in relief.

“Dane Dawson went 1-for-2 at the plate to lead Santa Barbara Dons varsity in hits,” the coach said.

— Dave Mason