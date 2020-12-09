Westmont adds games, with its men and women both in action today

COURTESY PHOTO

Westmont College coach Kirsten Moore cuts down the nets at Murchison Gym after her Warriors won the Golden State Athletic Conference women’s basketball championship last year.

Westmont College will be taking on the City of Irvine in games that it’s added to both its men’s and women’s basketball schedules.

The Warrior women, who had Friday’s game against Simpson canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic, will make up the lost contest by traveling to Big West Conference member UC Irvine today for a 4 p.m. game.

Westmont’s men, who’ve had two recent games canceled including Friday’s exhibition at Pacific, are adding Concordia College of Irvine as a countable game on Friday at 6 p.m. They are playing their regular-season opener at home tonight at 6 p.m. against La Sierra.

The game will mark the coaching debut of Landon Boucher, who is taking over for long-time head coach John Moore. His Warriors did play an exhibition against Big West member Cal State Northridge, losing 97-79.

Boucher earned a master’s degree in coaching and athletics administration from Concordia, while NAIA All-American Abram Carrasco nearly transferred to Concordia from Pima C.C. last year before choosing the Warriors.

The Westmont men hold a 34-32 advantage all-time in games between the two schools, dating back to 1987 when Concordia was called Christ College. Concordia, a former GSAC member, now plays in the NCAA Division II and is a member of the PacWest Conference.

The Warriors will conclude their non-conference schedule with a home game against William Jessup on Dec. 19 at 2 p.m.

Westmont’s women lost their regular-season opener last week to Division 1 Pepperdine, 68-56. Coach Kirsten Moore’s Warriors are playing an all-Division 1 non-conference schedule, which includes a 2 p.m. game on Saturday at Long Beach State.

Both the men’s and women’s teams will open their Golden State Athletic Conference seasons at home against Vanguard on Jan. 9.

