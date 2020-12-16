Westmont adds women’s basketball game for Friday

COURTESY PHOTO

Iyree Jarrett (3), an NAIA Women’s Basketball All-American last year, will lead Westmont College into its home opener on Friday when the Warriors face San Diego Christian at 3 p.m.

Westmont College, which has toughened itself up with games against three NCAA Division 1 women’s basketball opponents, has scheduled a Golden State Athletic Conference rival for this Friday in a game that won’t count in the league standings.

The Warriors, ranked No. 1 in the NAIA, will face San Diego Christian in a 3 p.m. game at Murchison Gym. Spectators will not be allowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Westmont’s three previous contests included a countable game against Pepperdine which it lost 68-56. The Warriors also played a regular-season game at UC Irvine, losing in overtime, 91-78, and another exhibition which it lost 70-59 at Long Beach State on Saturday.

“It has been so important to get our team in a game-like setting,” coach Kirsten Moore said. “I think we are headed in the right direction and are looking to continue to improve from here.”

San Diego Christian has played four countable games this season, including a 98-56 loss to a Division 1 school, the University of San Diego. Its other contests were all wins over Bethesda: 80-25, 70-42 and 85-37.

Westmont has won its last 18 games against San Diego Christian and 40 of its 44 meetings.

Live coverage of Friday’s game can be watched on the Westmont Sports Network (athletics.westmont.edu/video).

Boateng wins MLS Cup ring with Columbus

Former UCSB midfielder Ema Boateng became the sixth Gaucho to win an MLS Cup ring.

Boateng’s team, the Columbus Crew SC, defeated the Seattle Sounders FC 3-0 on Saturday in Major League Soccer’s championship game in Columbus.

The Dunn School graduate played at UCSB in 2012, scoring four goals and recording two assists, to win First-Team All-Big West Conference honors as well as the league’s Freshman of the Year Award. He then signed with Sweden’s Helsingborgs IF to start an eight-year professional career which has included MLS stints with the LA Galaxy, D.C. United, and now Columbus.

“I’m really happy for him,” UCSB coach Tim Vom Steeg said. “It’s funny because he wanted out of the LA Galaxy, and I didn’t think he’d get an opportunity, but Caleb (Porter, the Crew’s coach) was familiar with his game and wanted to bring him to Columbus.

“I’m excited for all the players who’ve continued on from UCSB and developed their careers.”

The other Gaucho alumni who’ve been part of an MLS Cup championship team are Luis Silva (Seattle Sounders FC in 2019), Rob Friend (LA Galaxy in 2014), Andy Iro (Columbus Crew SC in 2008), Bryan Byrne (New England Revolution in 2007) and Joe Cannon (San Jose Earthquakes in 2001).

