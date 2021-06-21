Westmont alumna wins prestigious fellowship

COURTESY PHOTO

Olivia Stowell, a 2019 Westmont College graduate, has been named a Lilly graduate fellow.

The Lilly Graduate Fellows Program has selected 2019 Westmont College graduate Olivia Stowell as one of the 10 graduate fellows nationwide.

The prestigious fellowship supports outstanding students who want to explore the connections within Christianity, higher education and the vocation of the teacher-scholar as they pursue graduate degrees in humanities and the arts.

The fellowship is part of the Lilly Fellows Program that began with a grant from Lilly Endowment Inc.

Lilly Graduate Fellows receive three annual stipends of $3,000 ($9,000 total) to use at their discretion. During the three-year program, fellows meet regularly with a mentor, attend four conferences and participate in a long-distance colloquium.

Ms. Stowell, who earned a master’s degree from Villanova University, enters the doctoral program in communication and media at the University of Michigan this fall.

—Marilyn McMahon