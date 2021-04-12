Westmont art majors share projects

COURTESY IMAGE

“Untold: Westmont Graduate Exhibition 2021” features a variety of art from 13 art majors at Westmont.

MONTECITO — Thirteen graduating art majors at Westmont College began offering their capstone art projects Friday.

The works varied from oil paintings to drawings, collages, digital illustrations, sculptural installations, prints, photographs, videos and stop-motion animation.

The variety of art is part of “Untold: Westmont Graduate Exhibition 2021,” which runs from April 8 to May 8 at the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art.

“Despite the challenges of working under pandemic restrictions, this senior class has created an impressive collective body of work for their senior exhibition,” said Scott Anderson, professor of art and senior project adviser. “The works display a range of interests, from stewardship of the environment to personal narratives, and some comment directly on the moment we’re living in. These student visions have as yet been untold, and the art department faculty are proud and excited to celebrate them with this exhibition showcasing their efforts.”

The artists include Val Angulo, Corban Banez, Emily Bark, Rachel Elliott, Sophia Gutierrez, Sharon Ko, Elisabeth Lee, Madeline Lush, Ceci M. Amboy, Daniel Staples, Evelyn Thoen, Charlotte Westburg and Caroline Wyckoff.

Ken Jewesson, a local artist and former head of two prestigious art schools, and his wife, Francie, are sponsoring the show.



— Grayce McCormick