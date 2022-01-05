Westmont art museum exhibit to feature SB artist

COURTESY PHOTO

The works of Santa Barbara artist Marie Schoeff will be on display at the Westmont Ridley-Tree Museum of Art from Jan. 13 to March 26.

Titled “Marie Schoeff: Amplifying the Between,” the exhibition will feature a selection of multi-sheet prints exploring Mrs. Schoeff’s relationship with nature and spirituality.

“Drawing for me is a meditative process, an amplification of the between, the linking of the ordinary with the spiritual,” Mrs. Schoeff said in a media release. “I suppose my work traces my life experiences.”

Studying art on the Pacific and Atlantic coasts, the Santa Barbara-based artist experiences a strong sense of place, demonstrated through latitudinal lines in her unique drawings.

“Marie relies on the attentive study of the actual world,” said Judy L. Larson, R. Anthony Askew museum director and professor of art history, in a media release. “Her artistic processes create an amplification of commonplace experiences that transport the viewer between earthly and intangible realms.”

A native of Moscow, Idaho, Mrs. Schoeff graduated from Cal State Sacramento and earned a Master of Fine Arts at Hunter College in New York City. She and her husband moved to Santa Barbara in 1983, and she taught art at UC Santa Barbara, Santa Barbara College and Westmont.

The museum is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free.

For more information, call the museum at (805) 565-6162 or visit westmont.edu/museum.

