Westmont athlete gets top honor

Krueger named NAIA National Defender of the Week for Women’s Volleyball

Sara Krueger is the first Westmont Volleyball player to be named a National Player of the Week since Amy Buffham was named National Setter of the Week in October 2018.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After being named Golden State Athletic Conference Defender of the Week on Monday, Sara Krueger’s list of accolades grew a bit longer on Tuesday.

After recording a career-high 11 blocks against Hope International, the Westmont athlete has been named NAIA National Defender of the Week for Women’s Volleyball.

“To be NAIA National Defender of the Week means three things,” said Westmont head coach Ruth McGolpin. “It means hard work, not only by Sara, but from our whole team, and it also represents grit and resilience as a collective unit.

Sara Krueger

“To be able to get a couple W’s this past weekend amidst some tough circumstances, with personal obstacles and injuries, I’m just super proud of her and the team as a whole.”

Krueger is the first Westmont Volleyball player to be named a National Player of the Week since Amy Buffham was named National Setter of the Week in October 2018.

Going even further back, Krueger is the first Warrior to be named National Defender of the Week since Kami Troesh received the honor in October 2016.

Kruger’s 11-block display came on Friday night during a sweep of Hope International, before she added another four on Saturday during a four-set win over San Diego Christian. Over the two matches, Krueger averaged 2.14 blocks per set.

Krueger also contributed with 13 kills over the weekend.

Westmont now turns its attention to Friday night, when it will host No. 20-OUAZ in Murchison Gym, with first place in the GSAC up for grabs. The Warriors, who are currently one-half game back of the Spirit, will be celebrating senior night ahead of first serve at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at athletics.westmont.edu.

Jacob Norling is the sports information assistant at Westmont College.

