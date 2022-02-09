Westmont athlete honored as Pitcher of the Week

COURTESY PHOTOS

ALISO VIEJO — Westmont’s Bryan Peck of Palmdale has been named the Golden State Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week for his performance against No. 23 Benedictine last week.

In just his second collegiate start, the right-handed freshman retired the first 19 batters he faced before giving up a walk with one out in the top of the seventh inning. Peck responded by getting the next out on a force out at second, then recorded his seventh strikeout to complete his work for the day. His no-hitter through seven innings set the table for the Warrior’s 7-0 win over the Redhawks.

Peck allowed just three balls to leave the infield – a fly out to right in the first and two fly outs to left in the sixth – and needed just 73 pitches to complete seven innings of work.

Combined with his first outing on opening day, Peck has now worked 12 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, walking two and hitting one batter with a pitch for a total of four baserunners. He has struck out 16 of the 40 batters he has faced. Opponents have a combined batting average against of .027.

The Warriors, now 7-1 on the season, will resume play on Friday by hosting Marymount California (0-4) in a doubleheader at 11:00 a.m. On Saturday, the two teams will relocate to the MLB Academy facility in Compton for another doubleheader on Saturday.

Ron Smith is the sports information director at Westmont College.

