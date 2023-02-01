Westmont athlete named Basketball Player of the Week

COURTESY PHOTOS

For the second time this season, Westmont College athlete Stefanie Berberabe has been named the Golden State Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week.

The fifth-year senior led the Warriors to a 63-54 win over The Master’s on Saturday night with an all-around game in which she scored 17 points, pulled down six rebounds, gathered in five steals and dished off four assists. Berberabe is the GSAC’s leader in steals (3.4 per game) and in assists-to-turnover ratio (4.7). She ranks second in the GSAC in assists at 5.7 per game.

In the Warrior record books, Berberabe is the program’s leading career scorer with 1,572 Points. In Saturday’s game, she became the career leader in field goals made at 619, surpassing Aysia Shellmire who had a career total of 613.

Berberabe was also named the GSAC Player of the Week on Dec. 19 after posting the third double-double of her career, and the second of the season, in a game against Westcliff. She tallied 10 points, 12 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals.

Westmont, ranked fifth in the NAIA, has a record of 18-1 on the season and 11-1 in GSAC play. The Warriors currently enjoy a one and one-half game lead over Hope International (17-5, 10-3), whom they will play at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Before the Royals come to town, however, Westmont will welcome San Diego Christian (6-16, 2-11) to Murchison Gymnasium on Thursday evening. Tip-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

Ron Smith is the sports information director at Westmont College.

email: sports@newspress.com