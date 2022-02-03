Westmont athlete named Women’s Basketball Player of the Week



COURTESY PHOTOS

Senior guard Stefanie Berberabe helped Westmont defeat The Master’s 69-49 Saturday.

By RON SMITH

WESTMONT SPORTS WRITER

Westmont senior guard Stefanie Berberabe was named the Golden State Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for her role in leading the fifth-ranked Warriors (17-3, 10-2) to a 64-49 win over No. 3-ranked The Master’s (22-1, 11-1) on Saturday in Santa Clarita.

“Stef is such a competitor,” said Westmont head coach Kirsten Moore. “When the stakes are the highest and the games are the biggest, she shows up in incredible ways that amaze everybody that is watching.”

Berberabe tallied 15 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four steals against the Mustangs.

“…and no turnovers,” added Moore. “She probably had six to eight steals because a lot of the steals are her popping the ball out and someone else gets credit for them. She is creating those off her hustle plays. She has played with incredible poise and competitiveness.

“Some of the shots she hit were timely, important shots. I thought our whole team hit big shots. Master’s is a really good team. We had to go into their place with a great crowd. It was a fun, competitive atmosphere. The whole team played well. For Stef to lead the way that she did was fun to be a part of and to watch.”

Berberabe is the reigning NAIA Player of the Year and last year’s NAIA Tournament most valuable player. This year, she is averaging 16.4 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.7 steals per game.

“The heart that Stef plays with personifies what our team is about — selfless, but with this effort that is relentless and never stops,” Moore said. “What she does on the court is mind blowing.”

Ron Smith is the sports information director at Westmont College.

email: sports@newspress.com