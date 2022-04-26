Westmont baseball protest upheld

The protest by #6 Westmont (39-9, 23-8) of Saturday’s first baseball game at #9 Vanguard (42-10, 23-8) has been upheld by the GSAC’s protest committee.

Westmont played much of the game under protest after Vanguard’s first run was scored after umpires had indicated a dead ball on a single by Tommy Rodriguez in the fourth inning. The hitter kept running after the dead ball signal, eventually touching home plate with umpires ruling that the run could score despite the initial call.

After the ruling by the protest committee, the game will now be resumed on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., with the contest beginning in the bottom of the fourth inning with one out and Rodriguez on base.

The winner of the game will be co-GSAC Regular Season Champion with Hope International.

– Matt Smolensky