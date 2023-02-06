Westmont baseball sweeps Embry-Riddle

Westmont Baseball, ranked #13 in the NAIA, finished off a four-game sweep of Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) by taking both ends of a doubleheader Saturday at Russ Carr Field. The Warriors (6-1) won 4-3 in the first game, then used a nine-run second inning to prevail 10-3 over the Eagles (3-5) in the second.

After scoring 26 runs in Friday’s doubleheader without leaving the yard, all of the Warriors’ runs in the first game came via the long ball. In the first inning, Robbie Haw led off for the Warriors and was hit by a pitch. Haw advanced to second when Brady Renck was walked. That brought up Ryan DeSaegher who deposited the ball over the left-field fence for his first home run of the year.

Tied 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth with one away, Shane Hofstadler provided the difference maker when he belted a home run to left.

Chase Goddard started for the Warriors on the bump and picked up his first win of the year. Goddard went six innings, allowing three runs on eight hits, striking out three and issuing just one walk. Gabe Arteaga pitched the remaining three innings, earning the first Westmont save of the year. The right-hander did not allow a run or a hit, he struck out two and walked two.

In the second game, starter Christopher Ceballos did not allow a run in three innings of work. Ceballos allowed just one hit. Lucien Wechsberg, Parker O’Neil, Aidan Holly and Carlos Moreno each pitched an inning in relief in the seven-inning game. O’Neil was awarded the win, his second of the year.

With one away in the second, David Martinez started the scoring with a home run to right center. After that, a carousel of Warriors circled the bases. Daniel Patterson and Johan Paez were walked before Kaden Tsuji singled down the right field line, driving in Patterson and advancing Paez to third.

Luke Tillitt was walked to load the bases before Haw came to the plate. A wild pitch moved the runners up, bringing Paez home. Haw was also walked, reloading the bases for Renck who singled to right field, driving in Paul Mezurashi who had taken over running for Tsuji.

With the sacks still full of Warriors, DeSaegher pinch hit and received another walk, earning an RBI. Then Bryce McFeely walked to bring in the sixth run of the inning. One out later, Renck scored on a wild pitch with DeSaegher and McFeely also advancing a base. Then Patterson singled to center field, driving in both runners and making it a 9-0 game.

The Eagles scored twice in the fourth and once more in the fifth to pull within six (9-3), but that was all they would get. In the bottom of the sixth, Westmont’s Trey Dunn hit a solo shot, producing his first collegiate home run and the game’s final score.

Next weekend, Westmont will take on Oregon Tech (2-1) in a final tune-up before the start of Golden State Athletic Conference play. Doubleheaders are on tap for both Friday and Saturday with the Hustlin’ Owls, with first pitch scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on both days. Oregon Tech comes into the series after taking two out of three games from Jessup (2-4) this weekend.

Ron Smith is the sports information director at Westmont College.

