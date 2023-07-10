Westmont baseball’s LaTorre named Coach of the Year

It is hard to imagine a better start to the head coaching career of Tyler LaTorre. In his first year at the helm of Westmont Baseball, LaTorre led his team to a 48-9 season (.842), Golden State Athletic Conference Regular Season and Tournament Championships, an impressive 11-1 postseason record, and, most remarkably, an NAIA World Series Championship.

Along with those accomplishments, LaTorre can now add “Coach of the Year” honors to his resume – twice, as a matter of fact. On Friday, LaTorre was named both the 2023 NAIA Baseball Coach of the Year. This followed his selection as the 2023 ABCA/ATEC NAIA Coach of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association.

“This is such a well-deserved honor for Coach LaTorre and we are very proud of him for this significant achievement,” said Westmont’s athletic director Robert Ruiz. “To accomplish what he has in his first year as a head coach is no small feat.

“I have been particularly impressed by his ability to lead our program so well through a time of transition. Transition is rarely easy, and often takes intentional steps to create new rhythms and patterns of leadership that allow for continued growth and success. To be honored as national coach of the year is a recognition that he earned through masterfully leading our players through his first season as our head coach.

“Tyler represented the college and our athletic program on a national stage and we are glad to see him recognized for his success.

“This accomplishment is another milestone victory for our baseball program. We are grateful to see the continued success that Tyler has established in the baseball program. The future for Westmont baseball is bright.”

The 2023 season came to its conclusion in Lewiston, Idaho with Westmont defeating host Lewis-Clark State (37-18) by a score of 7-6 to win the 66th Annual Avista NAIA World Series. The Warriors, who were the third-seeded team in the 10-team double-elimination tournament, had to defeat five teams in order to claim the national championship. That included not only the host, but also top-seeded Southeastern of Florida (58-6), who was the previous year’s champion.

Along the way, the 2023 squad set program records for single season wins (48), runs scored (461), runs batted in (414), walks received (278), saves (18) and strikeouts of opposing batters (435).

“This past season was the most humbling time spent on a baseball Diamond in my life,” expressed LaTorre. “Coaches spend decades coaching for a season like this one, and I had it in my first year as a head coach. I will never, for a second, take for granted the sacrifices that were made by my family, our assistant coaches, our players, and our alumni to get Westmont Baseball to the pinnacle we achieved in 2023.

“First, to Robert Ruiz and the rest of our athletic department, thank you for allowing me to watch and learn from all of you about what it takes to have the ultimate care for your players and to be a steward of God’s glory.

“To my wife, Stacey, thank you for allowing me to have the time away from our family to achieve this award. Your hard work and dedication to our family is paramount to who I am as a man, husband, father, and coach. There is no amount of appreciation that I can give you to surpass the love and support you give me.

“To Elijah Ontiveros, Rick Hubbard, and Greg Venzor, I can’t thank you enough for the endless hours of work you poured into this program and its players. Without fail, all three of you put our players before yourselves and I am forever indebted to you and your families. This award is a tribute to your servant leadership.

“Most of all, thank you to our players. I get emotional just thinking about each and every one of you. Thank you for believing in each other, believing in ‘winning baseball’, and buying into the ‘Warrior Way.’

“This award is a testament to our program and our Westmont community. So many coaches, players and community members came before us to lay the groundwork for the success we’ve had and we will have.”

LaTorre is the seventh Westmont coach to receive NAIA Coach of the Year honors following Russ Carr (men’s soccer 1972), Chris Milner (women’s tennis 1982), Russell Smelley (women’s cross country 1995), Mike Giuliano (women’s soccer 1999, 2001, 2002, 2003), Kirsten Moore (women’s basketball 2012-13, 2020-21) and John Moore (men’s basketball 2019-20).

Ron Smith is the sports information director at Westmont College.

