Westmont basketball game canceled

The women’s basketball game scheduled for Saturday between No. 5 Westmont (14-2, 7-1) and San Diego Christian (5-11, 2-6) was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

The decision to cancel the game came on the heels of the men’s basketball game being canceled on Friday.

The Warriors are scheduled for two home games this week. On Thursday, they will host Ottawa (Ariz.) at 5:30 p.m. Then on Saturday, Westmont will host Arizona Christian in a game scheduled for a noon tip-off.

— Ron Smith, Westmont sports information director