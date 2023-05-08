Westmont bids fond farewell to Class of 2023

KENNETH SONG / NEWS-PRESS PHOTOS

Westmont College graduating seniors turn their tassles during the Class of 2023’s commencement ceremony at the school’s Thorrington Field on Saturday.

Members of Westmont College’s Class of 2023 gathered under the warm Montecito sun Saturday to celebrate their commencement.

Surrounded by loved ones, esteemed faculty, and most importantly the graduates, Saturday’s ceremony was filled with leis, laughs and love.

Westmont College, a private Christian university in Montecito, held its graduation ceremony on Thorrington Field from 9 a.m. to noon. This year, Westmont is celebrating 85 years of becoming a university and providing a collegiate education.

There were about 320 seniors in the graduating class, ranging from majors of theater arts to data analytics, with a total of 30 different graduating majors.

Russell Howell, a professor of mathematics at the college, gave the introductory remarks before the graduates entered the field.

“Today’s celebration is a culmination of their (the graduates’) achievements,” he said. “This event helps us cherish the oldest traditions and biggest accomplishments of academia.”

Westmont graduate Tobi Oyebade reflects on his experiences as a student during the ceremony. Students added personalized decorations to their mortarboards.

The graduates then entered with a bagpipe fanfare, performed by Mike Reynolds, Andrew Reynolds and Jim Mulligan. The graduates entered, separated by major, and were greeted with cheers, chants, noisemakers and most overwhelmingly: love. Families caught their first glimpse of their graduates as they walked into the stadium to begin the ceremony.

The processional began with a performance of “Festival March,” presented by the Westmont Orchestra, as graduates walked into the stadium. The love and celebration in the air was felt, heard and seen.

The ceremony began with welcoming remarks from Gayle Beebe, the president of Westmont College. Charlie Farhadian, a professor of world religions and Christian mission, then led the crowd in a prayer.

A hymn was then performed, titled: “Be Thou My Vision,” which was led by Blake LaBrie, a graduating senior from Westmont. Attendees were invited to stand up and sing along, as lyrics were printed in their programs.

Above, Westmont College graduate Mercy Milliken speaks at the Class of 2023 commencement ceremony.

Dr. Beebe then led the litany of gratitude for the Westmont community: “With joy and expectation, I express our commitment, on behalf of the full Westmont community, to pray for you as you continue to discern God’s calling throughout your lives.”

Joel and Lori Ann Banez addressed the faculty and staff in their litany of gratitude, Tim and Holly Anderson gave remarks for parents and families, and Nathanael Nims addressed his fellow graduates.

Spencer Harris, a member of the Class of 2023, then read scripture to the audience: “Colossians 1:15-20 frame Westmont’s story and motto,” he said.

Mercy Milliken then joined the stage for her student reflection, to which she reminisces on her time at Westmont and connects her college journey to the Class of 2023’s scripture verse, Colossians 2:7.

“Every semester has felt like a new universe,” Ms. Milliken said. “(But now) I look around, and I find myself planted.”

Ms. Milliken continued her speech about what it means to “belong.”

Jonathan Walker, co-founder and CTO of local software company Appfolio, speaks after receiving the Westmont Medal from Westmont College President Gayle Beebe.

“What makes Westmont so special is the opportunity to give and receive Christ’s love in so many different ways,” she said.

After Ms. Milliken’s remarks, another hymn was sung. “Great Is Thy Faithfulness,” led by Abigail Bradshaw, Class of 2023.

Tobi Oyebade joined the stage shortly after, with another student reflection. Mr. Oyebade commemorated his college years and experience coming to California.

“Thank you to the professors who became friends, the friends who stayed close (…) and to everyone working behind the scenes.”

Mr. Oyebade reflected on his transition to college, stating: “I left so much of myself at home, but thankfully my parents prepared me well,” and “In Santa Barbara, every route is the scenic one.”

Closing his remarks, Mr. Oyebade said: “When you’re rooted in Christ, you’re signing up to love, and love well. And to love well, you need to listen.”

President Beebe then presented the Westmont Medal to Jonathan Walker “for the tremendous contributions he makes to us and to the world.”

Friends, family and loved ones of graduating seniors cheer during the ceremony.

Mr. Walker, co-founder and CTO of AppFolio, was in the class of ‘91 at Westmont College and said he was “very honored to have been chosen.”

The commencement speaker, Chandra Mallampalli, was introduced and gave his remarks. The Westmont history professor spoke about the relevance of fast and slow, and its relation to all aspects of life.

“Being rooted in Christ preserves our humanity and core relationships,” Dr. Mallampalli said. “(…) and gaps can be the moment where we sink into our roots and connect with God.”

Dr. Mallampalli referenced the age of acceleration and spoke about how fast we are moving technologically.

“Being successful cannot mean that we blindly conform to our age of acceleration.” Dr. Mallampalli explained.

This was Dr. Mallampalli’s last year teaching at Westmont College, and he told the class of 2023 that he’ll always remember them as the last class he had the privilege of teaching.

Dr. Mallampalli closed his remarks with an optimistic promise. “Savor the experience of receiving your diploma. I have no doubt that you have what it takes to flourish in this age of acceleration.”

Graduates sing the hymn “Great Is Thy Faithfulness” during the event.

Following the commencement speaker was the awards presentation of both student and faculty awards.

Reece Davidson and Danny Rubin were presented with the Dean’s Award, given to one male and one female graduating senior who has shown academic excellence, participated as an intercollegiate athlete and proven the significance of their faith.

Emma Mitchell was presented with the Dave Dolan Award, given to the student who has made the Westmont community more cognizant to the spiritual and social needs of the nation and world.

Caleb Marll and Ebunoluwa Kalejaiye were awarded with the Kenneth Monroe Award, given to one female and male graduate who have demonstrated leadership and integrity both in and out of the classroom.

Lastly, the Faculty Scholarship Awards were given to graduating students with a perfect 4.0 GPA. Those students included: Elliese Hagemeister, Mercy Milliken, Emma Mitchell, Madelyn Simonsen and Alison Thomas.

Subsequently, the faculty awards were to follow. The Bruce and Adaline Bare Outstanding Teacher Awards were presented to Dr. Daniel Gee, Dr. Steve Rodgers and Dr. Meredith Whitnah. Lastly, the Faculty Research Award was presented to Dr. Ben Carlson.

Following the awards presentation was the conferment of baccalaureate degrees. Graduates were asked to move their tassels from right to left, and the crowd exploded in applause and cheers.

The graduates then began to walk the stage and collect their diploma after years of hard work. After each name was called, came a burst of love, pride and encouragement from family members and attendees.

For some graduates, families brought fog horns and confetti poppers to savor the moment as much as they could. Confetti pieces filled the isles and fell graciously onto the floor as a symbol of endearment and admiration for their loved one.

The graduates walked in order of major, starting with art majors and finishing with theater arts majors. Graduation honors were announced with each student if applicable, indicating their cum laude status.

After the last graduate walked the stage, Helga Houstan, a parent and Board of Trustees member, led a prayer for the graduates.

“We pray that these graduates will continue to stay rooted in their family and friends,” she said.

The Class of 1973 was also acknowledged at the commencement. Members were visiting their college campus for their 50th class anniversary.

Graduates then turned, with direction from President Beebe, to thank their parents and attendees for their presence and support. Family members waved to their beloved graduate and graduates waved back, creating a moment of mutual appreciation, respect and love.

The ceremony came to a close with a benediction from Scott Lisea, a campus pastor.

“We’re going to speak blessing over you,” he said. “Let’s sing this blessing and send them (the graduates) into this.”

A recessional officially closed the ceremony, performed by the Westmont Orchestra. A president’s reception was held after the ceremony on Carr Field.

