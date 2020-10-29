Westmont choirs hold virtual concerts

COURTESY PHOTO

Daniel Gee conducts the Westmont College Choir while wearing a mask. Its music department posts virtual concerts every Friday at 7 p.m. at www.westmont.edu/music/concerts.

Westmont’s music department is doing concerts a bit differently this year.

Its virtual concert series continues at 7 p.m. Friday with a fall choral celebration presented by members of the Westmont College Choir and Choral Union.

The Montecito college’s choir members wear masks and sing outside. To rehearse, they’ve had to separate into multiple groups.

“As part of our many adjustments for this unique semester, the 47 members of the College Choir have split into three separate groups, requiring a greater level of independence in practice and musicianship,” conductor Daniel Gee said. “I’m proud that our singers have risen admirably to the challenge, and we’ve had some wonderful moments of making music together safely and to the glory of God.

“I hope our recorded performances testify to their resilience and commitment,” he said in a news release.

During tonight’s concert, the College Choir performs “This is my Father’s World” by Elaine Hagenberg, “My Soul There is a Country” by Hubert Parry, “Love Bade Me Welcome” by David Hurd and “Rock-A My Soul” by Stacey Gibbs.

The Westmont Choral Union is directed by Matthew Roy and Karen Janzen. It will sing “All That I Am” by William Grant Still, “Colcannon,” by Stephen Hatfield and “God with Me” by Stephen Paulus.

Next week’s concert is performed by the Westmont Jazz Ensemble, directed by Eben Drost. Listeners can tune in at 7 p.m. Nov. 6.

To watch the concerts, go to www.westmont.edu/music/concerts.

