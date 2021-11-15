Westmont Christmas Festival comes to Granada Theatre

On Saturday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 5, at 3 p.m., the 17th Annual Westmont Christmas Festival will appear for the first time at the famed Santa Barbara Granada Theatre.

Every year, the festival centers around a theme which aims to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ through narrative, inspiring presentation and Christmas music from around the world and through the centuries. This year’s theme is Titus 2:11: “For the grace of God has appeared, bringing salvation to all.”

“It emphasizes the offer of God’s saving grace to all people,”says Michael Shasberger, Westmont College’s Adams professor of music and worship. The theme recurs throughout the festival from the sonorous opening of Russian composer Pavel Chesnokov, Salvation is Created to narrations for the season, and the thrilling concluding setting of O Holy Night.

Tickets, which cost $20 each, go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 23, at 5 p.m. at westmont.edu/festival.