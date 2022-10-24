Westmont Christmas Festival set for Dec. 3 and 4 at The Granada

COURTESY PHOTOS

Ruth Lin conducts the Westmont Orchestra, which will perform along with choirs at the Westmont Christmas Festival at The Granada.

SANTA BARBARA — The Westmont Christmas Festival, “The Prince of Peace,” will take place at 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at The Granada, 1214 State St.

Performing at the Santa Barbara concert will be the Westmont Orchestra, College Choir, Chamber Singers and Choral Union.

The festival celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ through music from throughout the centuries and around the world.

“In a broken world, where there is constant conflict and strife, it can feel overwhelming and hopeless at times,” said Ruth Lin, who conducts the Westmont Orchestra and chairs the college’s music department.

“We hope that this year’s Christmas Festival will remind all of us that a Prince of Peace was promised, has come, and will come again,” she said in a story at westmont.edu.

“We’ve been planning this for months, and I look forward to having our vision realized and sharing it with the community,” she said. “I cannot wait to hear our students in the Granada and see the faces of the audience as they take in the entire program.”

Alumnus Daniel Gee, Westmont director of choral activities and director of the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony, will conduct the Westmont College Choir and Chamber Singers. Lonnie Ostrande conducts the Choral Union.

— Dave Mason