Westmont College graduates win fellowships

PHOTOS COURTESY WESTMONT COLLEGE

Braden Chaffin graduated last semester from Westmont College and will be attending UCLA this fall to earn a doctorate in organic chemistry.

MONTECITO – Two alumni from Westmont University have received Graduate Research Fellowships from the National Science Foundation, in which the alumni plan to use this fellowship to continue their careers in science.

Braden Chaffin (’23) and Chisondi Warioba (’21) were given the fellowship from the NSF. The five-year fellowship provides three years of financial support, including an annual stipend of $37,000 to help support the alum’s scientific endeavors.

Mr. Chaffin graduated last semester from Westmont and will be attending UCLA this fall to earn a doctorate in organic chemistry.

“This fellowship allows me greater flexibility and security, and I will not have to teach to support myself, thus freeing up more time dedicated purely to research,” he said.

After graduate school, Mr. Chaffin hopes to work in small molecule development, possibly in the biopharmaceutical industry.

Mr. Warioba is a second-year graduate student who is half way through his doctorate in medical physics at the University of Chicago. He was granted this fellowship to continue his research on the “fMRI and DTI analysis of functional connectivity loss related to cerebral arterial occlusion.” He plans to attend medical school and has plans to become a physician/scientist.

Both of the fellows have been chosen for the program whose purpose “is to ensure the quality, vitality and diversity of the scientific and engineering workforce of the United States.”

– Kira Logan

